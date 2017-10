ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank , part-owned by Spain’s BBVA, plans to roll over 1 billion euro of syndicated loans in May and $1 billion in November, Chief Executive Ergun Ozen told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a written response to Reuters questions, Ozen also said he sees eurobond issuances of Turkish banks’ doubling next year, from around $9 billion in 2012. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Michael Urquhart)