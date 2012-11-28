UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti to roll over loans in 2013-CEO

* Expects better loan-deposit growth in 2013-CEO

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank said on Wednesday it plans to roll over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of syndicated loans in May and $1 billion in November next year.

In a written response to Reuters questions, Garanti’s chief executive Ergun Ozen said he sees eurobond issuance by Turkish banks doubling next year, from around $9 billion in 2012.

The Istanbul-based lender, part-owned by Spain’s BBVA , will see better loan and deposit growth in 2013 compared to this year, Ozen said, without elaborating.

He did not give financial details about the loan roll-over.

“Margins are pretty low, but balancing. We will see growth’s impact on profitability more clearly from now on,” Ozen said.

Garanti posted a 52 percent rise in net profit last month thanks to a sharp rise in trading gains. Its net profit climbed to 733.2 million lira ($409.08 million), exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 650 million lira.

Garanti deputy chief executive, Ali Fuat Erbil told Reuters earlier this month that the lender expects loans to grow about 20 percent from around 14-15 percent in 2012. Deposits will rise 14-15 percent in 2013, he said. ($1 = 1.7923 Turkish liras) ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Louise Heavens)