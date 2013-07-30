FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Garanti Bank posts higher-than-expected 887 mln lira Q2 net
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 3:17 PM / in 4 years

Turkey's Garanti Bank posts higher-than-expected 887 mln lira Q2 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Tuesday its net profit in the second quarter rose 23 percent to 886.6 million lira ($461 million).

The Istanbul-based bank part-owned by Spain’s BBVA had been expected to earn 879 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts. In the same period last year, its net income was 719 million lira.

Interest from income in the second quarter of 2013 was 1.7 billion lira, compared with 1.39 billion in the same period a year ago, Garanti said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 1.93 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.