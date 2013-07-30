Turkey's Garanti Bank posts higher-than-expected 887 mln lira Q2 net

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Tuesday its net profit in the second quarter rose 23 percent to 886.6 million lira ($461 million).

The Istanbul-based bank part-owned by Spain’s BBVA had been expected to earn 879 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts. In the same period last year, its net income was 719 million lira.

Interest from income in the second quarter of 2013 was 1.7 billion lira, compared with 1.39 billion in the same period a year ago, Garanti said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 1.93 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)