FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Garanti Bank says Q3 net profit down nearly 50 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Garanti Bank says Q3 net profit down nearly 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a near 50 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, falling short of market expectations.

The bank, which is part owned by Spain’s BBVA, said net profit totalled 512.7 million lira for the quarter, down from 993.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

That was also below the 587 million lira predicted in a poll of seven analysts by Reuters. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.