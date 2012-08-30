FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Garanti Bank set for Eurobond roadshow - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers said.

The investor meetings will take place in Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and New York on Sept. 3-5, bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Garanti Bank said in July it planned to issue Eurobonds worth up to the equivalent of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Dan Lalor)

