UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti Bank disappoints with fourth qtr profit

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a 4.3 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit to 757 million lira ($428 million)on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts’ expectations largely due to high provisions.

The bank said its net profit in 2012 as a whole was broadly flat at 3.07 billion lira. The figure for the fourth quarter was down from 791 million lira a year ago and missed a forecast of 865 million in a Reuters poll.

“The fourth quarter net profit was below expectations due to provisions of around 80 million lira,” said Sadrettin Bagci, banking analyst at YF Securities, adding it was not immediately clear what the provisions were for.