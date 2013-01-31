FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti Bank disappoints with fourth qtr profit
January 31, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti Bank disappoints with fourth qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a 4.3 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit to 757 million lira ($428 million)on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts’ expectations largely due to high provisions.

The bank said its net profit in 2012 as a whole was broadly flat at 3.07 billion lira. The figure for the fourth quarter was down from 791 million lira a year ago and missed a forecast of 865 million in a Reuters poll.

“The fourth quarter net profit was below expectations due to provisions of around 80 million lira,” said Sadrettin Bagci, banking analyst at YF Securities, adding it was not immediately clear what the provisions were for.

$1 = 1.7678 Turkish liras Writing by Seltem Iyigun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
