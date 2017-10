ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Monday it has mandated banks for a series of investor meetings to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion in different maturities.

Garanti Bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered Bank, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Banking sources previously said the bank would make a Eurolira issue. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)