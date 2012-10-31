FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti Bank profit beats fcast on trading gains
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Garanti Bank profit beats fcast on trading gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank posted a 52 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter on Wednesday on the back of a sharp rise in trading gains, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Garanti, Turkey’s third-largest bank by assets as of June, said net profit climbed to 733.2 million lira ($408 million) in the third quarter from 481.6 million a year ago, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 650 million lira.

Net trading income rose to 451.55 million lira from a loss of 66.9 million in the same period of last year, the bank said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

“Garanti’s net profit is much higher than expectations due to a significant rise in trading gains. There has been some accumulation of profit realised in its bonds portfolio. It’s an item that’s difficult to predict. The real surprise is there,” said Nergis Kasabali, an analyst at EFG Istanbul Securities.

Net interest income in the third quarter rose 7 percent to 1.12 billion lira from a year earlier.

Garanti shares rose 0.72 percent to 8.42 lira by 0654 GMT.

$1 = 1.7965 Turkish liras Writing by Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
