ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkish Garanti Bank’s net profit fell 23.8 percent year-on-year to 718.5 million lira ($399 million) in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 757.1 million lira.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, it said net interest income rose 28 percent to 1.394 billion lira in the second quarter. ($1 = 1.8009 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)