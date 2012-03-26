FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Garden Centre Group sold to Terra Firma
March 26, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 6 years ago

UK's Garden Centre Group sold to Terra Firma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest garden centre operator, The Garden Centre Group, said on Monday it had agreed to sell the business to private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal which values it at 276 million pounds ($438 million).

The Garden Centre Group comprises 129 centres across England and Wales, operating under brands such as Wyevale, Blooms, Bridgmere and Country Homes and Gardens.

It also has an online offer and runs the largest gardening club in Britain with over 2 million members.

Andrew Sells, chairman of The Garden Centre Group, said the sale follows the decision of shareholders to realise their investment.

Rothschild acted as the financial advisor to The Garden Centre Group and to its lender Lloyds Banking Group.

