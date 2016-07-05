FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A-Attorney Avery Gardiner on legal strategies against gun violence
July 5, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Q&A-Attorney Avery Gardiner on legal strategies against gun violence

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

July 5 -

Avery Gardiner was recently named chief legal officer at the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence in Washington, D.C.

Gardiner, who grew up in Maine and attended Harvard Law School, worked at the U.S. Justice Department as an antitrust lawyer from 2005 to 2008. She also spent several years in private practice. She joined the Brady Center in June after nearly five years as assistant general counsel at Verizon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
