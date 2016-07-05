Q&A-Attorney Avery Gardiner on legal strategies against gun violence

July 5 -

Avery Gardiner was recently named chief legal officer at the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence in Washington, D.C.

Gardiner, who grew up in Maine and attended Harvard Law School, worked at the U.S. Justice Department as an antitrust lawyer from 2005 to 2008. She also spent several years in private practice. She joined the Brady Center in June after nearly five years as assistant general counsel at Verizon.

