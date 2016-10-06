FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Canadian lawyer Jull joins Competition Bureau as general counsel
October 6, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Canadian lawyer Jull joins Competition Bureau as general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - High-profile Canadian investigations and litigation lawyer Ken Jull has joined the Competition Bureau as general counsel, based in Ottawa.

The move is a two-year secondment and part of the bureau's initiative to bridge the gap between Ottawa and Bay Street, as Toronto's financial community is known.

Jull is an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto and author of Regulatory and Corporate Liability, which is commonly used as a textbook at law schools.

Jull has been with Canadian law firm Gardiner Roberts LLP since earlier this year after leaving Baker & McKenzie. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alan Crosby)

