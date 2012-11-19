FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gardner Denver names Larsen CEO, says still exploring sale
November 19, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Gardner Denver names Larsen CEO, says still exploring sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Inc said on Monday its board has named Michael Larsen president and chief executive officer as the industrial machinery maker pursues strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Larsen, a former General Electric Co executive, has served as finance chief of Gardner Denver since 2010 and was named acting CEO in July. He will continue to serve as CFO until a successor is named.

The board is still exploring a possible sale or merger of the company but has made no decision and cannot be assured a deal will be reached, the company said. During the process, the company is also cutting costs and restructuring its European operations.

Private equity firm KKR Co & LP and a partnership of buyout firms TPG Capital and Onex Corp advanced to the next round of bidding for Gardner Denver, several people familiar with the matter said last week.

