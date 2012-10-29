Gardner Denver raises full-year profit forecast

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Industrial pump and compressor maker Gardner Denver Inc, which has put itself up for sale, raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Gardner said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings between $5.47 and $5.57 per share.

The company cut its adjusted earnings forecast for 2012 to $5.30 to $5.50 per share in July from its previous forecast of $5.60 to $5.80.

Gardner, which is valued at about $3 billion, said on Thursday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger of the company.

Activist investor ValueAct Capital LLC, which owns nearly 5 percent in Gardner, has been pressuring for a sale of the company for months.

Gardner’s engineered products division, which has suffered from a lower demand for petroleum and industrial pumps, recorded a fall in orders for the second straight quarter.

The company earned $64.1 million, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter, from $73.6 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Analysts on average expected Gardner to earn $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $548.5 million, compared with analysts’ estimate of $560.21 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company’s shares closed at $67.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock gained about 20 percent on the news of the company exploring strategic alternatives on Thursday.