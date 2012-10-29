FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gardner Denver raises full-year profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

Gardner Denver raises full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Industrial pump and compressor maker Gardner Denver Inc, which has put itself up for sale, raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Gardner said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings between $5.47 and $5.57 per share.

The company cut its adjusted earnings forecast for 2012 to $5.30 to $5.50 per share in July from its previous forecast of $5.60 to $5.80.

Gardner, which is valued at about $3 billion, said on Thursday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger of the company.

Activist investor ValueAct Capital LLC, which owns nearly 5 percent in Gardner, has been pressuring for a sale of the company for months.

Gardner’s engineered products division, which has suffered from a lower demand for petroleum and industrial pumps, recorded a fall in orders for the second straight quarter.

The company earned $64.1 million, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter, from $73.6 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Analysts on average expected Gardner to earn $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $548.5 million, compared with analysts’ estimate of $560.21 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company’s shares closed at $67.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock gained about 20 percent on the news of the company exploring strategic alternatives on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.