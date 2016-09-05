FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore startup Garena says Temasek unit Seatown among new investors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore startup Garena says Temasek unit Seatown among new investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Singaporean e-commerce start-up Garena Interactive Holding Ltd on Monday said its latest round of fundraising has brought it investment from companies including a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

Garena said in a statement it had raised an undisclosed amount from Temasek's SeaTown Holdings as well as venture capital firms GDP Venture of Indonesia and Mistletoe of Japan.

The capital raising comes after Garena in March said it had received $170 million from investors led by Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The three new investors join a global institutional investor base that includes General Atlantic and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Garena said.

It also said Seatown's portfolio manager, Archana Parekh, and Mistletoe's chief executive, Taizo Son, have joined its advisory board.

Founded in 2009, Garena has booked compound annual revenue growth of more than 95 percent over the past five years to over $300 million of gross revenue in 2015, the company said.

Goldman Sachs acted as placement agent for Garena. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.