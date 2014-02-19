FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garmin profit beats on demand for aviation, fitness products
February 19, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Garmin profit beats on demand for aviation, fitness products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its aviation and fitness products.

The company’s net income rose to $163.6 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $129.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 76 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $759.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $712.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Rauckman would leave the company within the next year.

