Garmin profit beats estimates

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as demand for its outdoor GPS products jumped and revenue from its personal navigation devices business rose for the third straight quarter.

Net income rose to $185.9 million, or 95 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $109.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.