Garmin revenue rises on demand for GPS-based fitness products
October 29, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Garmin revenue rises on demand for GPS-based fitness products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its fitness products.

The company reported a net loss of $146.8 million, or 76 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, compared with a profit of $187.7 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a $308 million tax expense related to restructuring, the company’s proforma earnings were 76 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $706.3 million from $643.6 million.

