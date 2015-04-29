UPDATE 1-Garmin's revenue up less than expected due to strong dollar

(Adds forecast, estimates, shares)

April 29 (Reuters) - GPS-based gadgets maker Garmin Ltd’s quarterly revenue rose much less than expected as a strong dollar ate into its overseas income.

Despite the currency headwinds, Garmin maintained its full-year forecast, just as its Dutch rival TomTom NV did last week.

Garmin’s shares were down about 1 percent at $47 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company gets a little less than half its revenue from outside the United States, putting it at risk due to the rise in the value of the dollar, which has increased about 9 percent against a basket of currencies from January to March.

Garmin’s net sales rose marginally to $585.4 million in the first quarter ended March 28, missing analysts’ average estimate by $20.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the stronger dollar reduced revenue by about $38 million.

Garmin’s net income fell 43.8 percent to $66.8 million, or $35 per share.

It reported pro forma earnings of 55 cents per share, 2 cents higher than analysts estimate.

Up to Monday’s close, shares had fallen about 10 percent this year. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D‘Souza)