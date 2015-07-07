FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gartner cuts worldwide device shipment growth forecast for 2015
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Gartner cuts worldwide device shipment growth forecast for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Research firm Gartner Inc said worldwide shipment of devices such as PCs, tablets and smartphones is expected to grow by 1.5 percent to 2.5 billion units this year, slower than the 2.8 percent it forecast earlier.

The cut in growth forecast is mainly due to the slowdown in PC purchases in western Europe, Russia and Japan as a stronger dollar pushed up prices, Gartner said on Tuesday.

Up to Monday’s close, the dollar had risen about 6.7 percent this year against a basket of major currencies.

Gartner also said it did not expect the global PC market to recover until 2016.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc cut its second-quarter revenue estimate on Monday to below the average analyst estimate, saying demand for personal computers was weaker-than-expected. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

