UPDATE 1-Global PC shipments flat in 2nd qtr - Gartner
July 11, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Global PC shipments flat in 2nd qtr - Gartner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Global PC shipments were flat in the second quarter, as economic uncertainty and a booming market for smartphones and tablets constrained growth, research firm Gartner Inc said.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 87.5 million units in the second quarter, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the industry research firm said.

Gartner estimates Hewlett-Packard Co’s shipments fell 12.1 percent, while those of Dell Inc slipped 11.5 percent in the quarter. Asus was the most impressive performer, with an estimated 38.6 percent rise in shipments.

HP faced aggressive pricing from Lenovo Group Ltd in the professional market, and threats from companies such as Asus and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the already crowded consumer markets, the report said.

