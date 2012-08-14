FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gartner likely to cut outlook for 2012 mobile phone sales
August 14, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

Gartner likely to cut outlook for 2012 mobile phone sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Research firm Gartner said it will likely cut its 2012 outlook on global sales of mobile phones as consumers around the world hold back from upgrading their mobile phones due to economic uncertainty.

“For 2012, the overall market is looking weaker than what I had actually forecast at the start of the year,” said Anshul Gupta, principal research analyst at Gartner, which previously expected 2012 mobile phone sales of around 1.9 billion units.

Mobile phone sales fell 2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, Gartner said on Tuesday.

