Gartner profit beats estimates
August 3, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

Gartner profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc, the world’s biggest technology research and advisory firm, posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its research unit.

Net income rose to $41.5 million, or 43 cents per share, for the second-quarter, from $32.2 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $397.5 million. Revenue in its research business rose 11 percent to $278.3 million. Events sales rose 13 percent to $42.5 million. Revenue in its consulting business fell 2 percent to $76.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $400.9 million.

The company whose rivals include privately held IDC and Forrester Research Inc, maintained its profit forecast for the year of between $1.63 and $1.79 per share on revenue of between $1.60 billion and $1.65 billion.

Analysts are expecting full-year profit of $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gartner’s shares closed at $44.54 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

