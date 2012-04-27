Indonesia's CT Corp buys 10 pct stake in Garuda - broker

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian business group CT Corp has bought a 10.3 percent stake in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia, becoming the biggest private shareholder in the airline, a state brokerage said on Friday.

The stake was sold at 620 rupiah per share, or a 4.6 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price. The total 2.3 billion shares worth 1.4 trillion rupiah ($152 million) were sold to Trans Arways, a unit of CT Corp, said Eko Yuliantoro, chief executive of Bahana Securities, one of the sellers.

The deal confirmed a Reuters story on Wednesday that CT Corp was set to buy a stake in Garuda from three state-owned brokerages, who bought the shares in the airline’s initial public offering last year. ($1 = 9,185 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)