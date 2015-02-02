FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian airline Garuda delays up to $500 mln Singapore bond issue
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian airline Garuda delays up to $500 mln Singapore bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk has delayed an up to $500 million bond issue in Singapore until at least April as “the market is a bit quiet”, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

“We will look at the development in April,” Ari Askhara told Reuters in a text message. The airline is also considering issuing Islamic bonds, he added.

Garuda signed on Monday a cross-currency swap agreement worth a total of 1 trillion rupiah ($79 million) with PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk and Standard Chartered. ($1 = 12,680.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.