FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian state airline Garuda's CEO resigns
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 11, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian state airline Garuda's CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, Emirsyah Satar, has resigned from his post, the state-owned airline said on Thursday, and a new CEO will be decided upon at a shareholder meeting on Friday.

Satar’s resignation comes as no surprise as he had in October told Reuters he would step down within months, after a decade-long stint during which he helped repair the image of the Indonesian flag carrier and restructure its operations.

Satar submitted his resignation letter on Dec. 8 and the state-owned enterprises ministry has accepted it on Dec. 10, Garuda said in a stock exchange filing.

Garuda will decide on his replacement at a shareholder meeting on Friday, Satar told Reuters in a text message.

Garuda fell into the red for a third straight quarter, although the losses narrowed as the company lifted ticket prices for domestic flights to offset weakness in the rupiah. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.