February 16, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Budget carrier Citilink to report first annual profit in 2015-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Budget airline Citilink, owned by PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, expects to turn profitable this year, partly boosted by the government’s crackdown on cheap fares, its top official said.

Albert Burhan, who was appointed as Citilink’s CEO this month, said the airline is looking to report its first annual profit in 2015 after it started operations in late 2011.

“In 2015, the environment is better for us,” Burhan, who was previously Citilink’s chief financial officer, told Reuters in an interview on Monday, citing lower fuel prices and a less competitive market environment as helping the airline in its turnaround plan.

Citilink reported a net loss of $12 million in the nine months ending September on revenue of $288 million. Indonesia tightened rules on the sale of cheap local tickets to boost airline safety, days after AirAsia flight QZ8501 crashed en route from Indonesia to Singapore on Dec. 28. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
