FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Britannia gas field at full production after outage
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Britannia gas field at full production after outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the UK North Sea resumed at full output on Jan. 27 after an unplanned outage, part operator Chevron said on Tuesday.

“Britannia facilities resumed full production on Sunday 27 January 2013,” a spokeswoman for Chevron said in a statement.

Operators said in a previous statement that the platform was shut down as a precaution on Jan. 16, but did not give a specific reason for the outage.

The field, which is operated jointly by Chevron and ConocoPhillips, usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day.

It also produces gas condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.

Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland.

The platform is located around 210 kilometres north east of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.