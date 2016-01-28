FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snam working with UniCredit over Austria's Gas Connect-sources
January 28, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Snam working with UniCredit over Austria's Gas Connect-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/VIENNA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam is working with UniCredit over the idea of buying a stake in Gas Connect Austria, the pipeline unit of Austrian energy group OMV‘s, two sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said the bank was assisting Snam to see whether such a move might make sense but added nothing had been decided.

Earlier this month press reports cited Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne as saying the company could be interested in buying a stake in Gas Connect Austria, a central hub for gas flows from Eastern to Western Europe. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Shadia Nasralla in Vienna)

