UPDATE 1-Norway's Kollsnes gas plant to restart fully on Weds

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant, which had been due to restart on Saturday, will not fully do so until Wednesday morning due to the delayed startup of upstream fields, gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output below capacity by 30 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day from Tuesday 0400 GMT until Wednesday 0400 GMT.

As the plant restarts production gradually, it is expected to run 77 mcm below capacity until Tuesday 0400 GMT, Gassco said earlier on Monday.

The plant was shut on Sept. 10 in coordination with maintenance at Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll.

The gas processing plant, which has a daily capacity of 147 million cubic metres (mcm), also gets gas from the Kvitebjoern, Visund and Fram gas fields.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.