Norway's Kollsnes gas plant shut after power failure
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Norway's Kollsnes gas plant shut after power failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Kollsnes natural gas processing plant was shut down on Monday evening due to problems in power supply, the Nordic power exchange said in a market message.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas that is exported to Britain and continental Europe, shut down at 1707 GMT, it said.

The gas processing plant, operated by national energy firm Statoil, has a daily capacity of 147 million cubic meters (mcm).

Flows through the FLAGS pipeline to Britain dropped to 3 mcm by 1755 GMT from 18 mcm earlier on Monday afternoon, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Gassco and Statoil were not immediately available for comment, and it was not clear whether the drop was related to the Kollsnes shutdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
