TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says June domestic gas sales up 3.2 pct y/y
#Energy
July 10, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says June domestic gas sales up 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas
sales in June rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, led by strong power
demand.
    The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national
gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing
with the stock exchange that it sold 2.14 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
    The total is equivalent to 94.64 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
    Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :
                           JUNE 2012     JUNE 2011     CHANGE(%)
    
    For power generation       1.209         1.165         +3.8 
    For household/business     0.928         0.906         +2.4
    Total                      2.137         2.071         +3.2

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
