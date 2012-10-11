FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says Sept domestic gas sales down 4 pct y/y
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says Sept domestic gas sales down 4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Thursday its domestic gas sales
in September fell 4.0 percent year-on-year.
    The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with
the stock exchange that it sold 1.87 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
    The total is equivalent to 82.81 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
    Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : 
                          SEPT 2012    SEPT 2011    CHANGE(%)  
    For power generation        900        1,092       -17.6
    For household/business      970          856        13.3
    Total                     1,870        1,948        -4.0

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)
 (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters
Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
