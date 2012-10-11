TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says Sept domestic gas sales down 4 pct y/y

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Thursday its domestic gas sales in September fell 4.0 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 1.87 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 82.81 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : SEPT 2012 SEPT 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 900 1,092 -17.6 For household/business 970 856 13.3 Total 1,870 1,948 -4.0 (Reporting By Jane Chung) (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)