TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says April domestic gas sales up 5.4 pct y/y

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Thursday that its domestic gas sales rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in April. The world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.91 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent. The total is equivalent to 128.83 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in million tonnes) : APRIL 2012 APRIL 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1.487 1.324 + 12.3 For household/business 1.422 1.435 - 0.9 Total 2.909 2.759 + 5.4 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Lane)