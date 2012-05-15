FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea April LNG imports up 15 pct y/y
#Asia
May 15, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea April LNG imports up 15 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.72 million tonnes in April, a 15
percent rise on an annual basis, while its January-April imports
declined 3 percent on the year, customs data showed on Tuesday.	
    Details of April imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in
mmBtu):	
                        April 2012                   April 2011 
 	
 Qatar             865,023/ $18.14              602,021/ $14.44	
 Indonesia         696,538/ $13.61              505,237/ $12.69 
 	
 Oman              426,519/ $18.64              424,313/ $14.64	
 Malaysia          237,190/ $10.43              226,391/ $11.21	
 Nigeria           187,361/ $14.85                            -	
 Russia            127,234/ $ 4.55              190,937/ $ 4.29	
 Yemen             116,877/ $11.32              195,848/ $ 7.55	
 Brunei             64,425/ $17.32               64,321/ $13.66 	
 Trinidad Tobago                 -              104,184/ $10.89 	
 Australia                       -               56,708/ $11.25 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
 TOTAL           2,721,167/ $15.21            2,369,959/ $12.15	
    Details for January-April imports are as follows (in tonnes,
in mmBtu)	
                  January-April 2012         January-April 2011	
 Qatar             3,332,234/ $17.90          2,990,257/ $12.96 
 	
 Indonesia         3,116,000/ $13.58          2,057,578/ $11.83 
 	
 Oman              1,581,195/ $18.30          1,836,927/ $13.12	
 Malaysia          1,437,597/ $10.95          1,603,641/ $ 8.36	
 Yemen               997,183/ $ 6.61            943,598/ $ 6.51 	
 Russia              829,618/ $ 6.85          1,463,916/ $ 6.50	
 Nigeria             745,233/ $14.49            362,312/ $ 9.71	
 Trinidad Tobago     615,927/ $11.73            412,736/ $10.25	
 Egypt               369,844/ $14.34            269,695/ $11.65	
 Brunei              317,848/ $17.21            304,832/ $12.65 	
 Australia           120,083/ $13.59            492,911/ $ 9.96	
 Equatorial Guinea   117,544/ $13.75            708,791/ $11.94	
 U.S.                 57,064/ $17.71             59,666/ $ 9.50 	
 Algeria              55,243/ $17.49                          -	
 Belgium              52,422/ $18.02                          -	
 Peru                              -            616,824/ $10.00 	
 Norway                            -             57,781/ $10.32	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 	
 TOTAL            13,745,034/ $14.10         14,181,465/ $10.70	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

