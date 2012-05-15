TABLE-S.Korea April LNG imports up 15 pct y/y

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.72 million tonnes in April, a 15 percent rise on an annual basis, while its January-April imports declined 3 percent on the year, customs data showed on Tuesday. Details of April imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in mmBtu): April 2012 April 2011 Qatar 865,023/ $18.14 602,021/ $14.44 Indonesia 696,538/ $13.61 505,237/ $12.69 Oman 426,519/ $18.64 424,313/ $14.64 Malaysia 237,190/ $10.43 226,391/ $11.21 Nigeria 187,361/ $14.85 - Russia 127,234/ $ 4.55 190,937/ $ 4.29 Yemen 116,877/ $11.32 195,848/ $ 7.55 Brunei 64,425/ $17.32 64,321/ $13.66 Trinidad Tobago - 104,184/ $10.89 Australia - 56,708/ $11.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2,721,167/ $15.21 2,369,959/ $12.15 Details for January-April imports are as follows (in tonnes, in mmBtu) January-April 2012 January-April 2011 Qatar 3,332,234/ $17.90 2,990,257/ $12.96 Indonesia 3,116,000/ $13.58 2,057,578/ $11.83 Oman 1,581,195/ $18.30 1,836,927/ $13.12 Malaysia 1,437,597/ $10.95 1,603,641/ $ 8.36 Yemen 997,183/ $ 6.61 943,598/ $ 6.51 Russia 829,618/ $ 6.85 1,463,916/ $ 6.50 Nigeria 745,233/ $14.49 362,312/ $ 9.71 Trinidad Tobago 615,927/ $11.73 412,736/ $10.25 Egypt 369,844/ $14.34 269,695/ $11.65 Brunei 317,848/ $17.21 304,832/ $12.65 Australia 120,083/ $13.59 492,911/ $ 9.96 Equatorial Guinea 117,544/ $13.75 708,791/ $11.94 U.S. 57,064/ $17.71 59,666/ $ 9.50 Algeria 55,243/ $17.49 - Belgium 52,422/ $18.02 - Peru - 616,824/ $10.00 Norway - 57,781/ $10.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 13,745,034/ $14.10 14,181,465/ $10.70 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)