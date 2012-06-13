FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says May domestic gas sales up 13.3 pct y/y
#Energy
June 13, 2012

TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says May domestic gas sales up 13.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
 said on Wednesday its domestic gas sales rose 13.3
percent year-on-year in May.	
    The world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's
sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it
sold 2.36 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
equivalent.	
    The total is equivalent to 104.69 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.   	
    Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :	
                           MAY 2012     MAY 2011    CHANGE(%)   	
    For power generation      1.329        1.027       +29.4	
    For household/business    1.035        1.060       - 2.4	
    Total                     2.364        2.087       +13.3	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
