FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says July domestic gas sales up 16.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 13, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says July domestic gas sales up 16.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday that its domestic gas
sales in July rose 16.5 percent year-on-year.
    The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national
gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing
with the stock exchange that it sold 2.26 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent. 
    The total is equivalent to 100.13 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
    Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :
                          JULY 2012       JULY 2011    CHANGE(%)
    For power generation      1,294           1,038       +24.7
    For household/business      967             903        +7.1
    Total                     2,261           1,941       +16.5

 (Reporting By Jane Chung;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.