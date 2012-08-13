TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says July domestic gas sales up 16.5 pct y/y

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday that its domestic gas sales in July rose 16.5 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.26 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 100.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in million tonnes) : JULY 2012 JULY 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1,294 1,038 +24.7 For household/business 967 903 +7.1 Total 2,261 1,941 +16.5 (Reporting By Jane Chung;Editing by Sunil Nair)