#Energy
September 11, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Korea KOGAS says Aug domestic gas sales up 15.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas
sales in August rose 15.6 percent year-on-year.
    The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with
the stock exchange that it sold 2.13 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
    The total is equivalent to 94.15 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
    Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) :
                           AUG 2012     AUG 2011    CHANGE(%) 
    For power generation      1,204          993        21.2 
    For household/business      922          846         9.0    
    Total                     2,126        1,839        15.6 

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

