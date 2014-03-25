FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's 2014 gas demand to reach just below 41 mln T LNG -KOGAS CEO
March 25, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's 2014 gas demand to reach just below 41 mln T LNG -KOGAS CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOYANG, South Korea, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s natural gas demand will rise to just under 41 million tonnes liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent this year from below 40 million tonnes consumed last year, state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday.

KOGAS, the world’s largest corporate buyer of LNG, also expects the country’s gas demand to top 45 million tonnes by 2020, its President and Chief Executive Jang Seok-hyo told Reuters and other media in a joint interview on the sidelines of an international gas conference in South Korea.

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue

