FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas Malaysia gets nod for listing prospectus
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Gas Malaysia gets nod for listing prospectus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - Gas Malaysia Bhd has obtained approval from Malaysia’s Securities Commission to register its listing prospectus, its major shareholder MMC Corp Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Monday, bringing the company a step closer to its market debut in the second quarter.

The planned listing of the country’s sole supplier of natural gas to the non-power sector was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2011, but was delayed due to non-compliance with the commission’s rules.

One of the commission’s conditions was for Gas Malaysia to ensure that its petrol stations were not built on land that was not designated for that purpose, according to an announcement by MMC Corp in October last year.

The listing is expected to raise over 734.4 million ringgit ($239 million), according to Gas Malaysia, potentially making it the third largest IPO in 2012 after Felda Global Venture Holdings Bhd and Integrated Healthcare Holdings Bhd.

Gas Malaysia is 55 percent-owned by MMC-Shapadu (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, while Tokyo Gas-Mitsui & Co (Holdings) Sdn Bhd holds 25 percent and Petronas Gas Bhd owns the balance.

Malaysia’s seventh-richest person, Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, controls MMC Corp. Maybank Investment Bank is the advisor for the IPO.

$ = 3.0718 Malaysian ringgits Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.