Spain's Gas Natural Q1 net profit up 5.2 pct

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa posted a 5.2 percent r ise i n first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 407 million euros ($531.10 million) helped by lower financial costs, above forecasts for 400 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) r ose 0.3 percent to 1.3 billion euros after growth in the gas supply business offset weakness in domestic electricity distribution after regulatory changes.

Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting EBITDA of 1.29 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by Sarah Morris)