Gas Natural sees 5 bln eur core profit in 2012

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa said on Tuesday it is targeting core profit (EBITDA) of more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in 2012 and net profit of 1.5 billion euros.

In a presentation, the power firm also said it estimates net debt to reach 15-16 billion euros at Dec 31, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3 times.

Earlier, Gas Natural posted core profit of 1.3 billion euros in the first quarter to March and net profit of 407 million. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah Morris)