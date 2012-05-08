FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas Natural sees 5 bln eur core profit in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Gas Natural sees 5 bln eur core profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa said on Tuesday it is targeting core profit (EBITDA) of more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in 2012 and net profit of 1.5 billion euros.

In a presentation, the power firm also said it estimates net debt to reach 15-16 billion euros at Dec 31, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3 times.

Earlier, Gas Natural posted core profit of 1.3 billion euros in the first quarter to March and net profit of 407 million. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah Morris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.