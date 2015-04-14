Spain's Criteria ponders sale of 4 pct in Gas Natural -source

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Criteria, the parent company of lender Caixabank, is considering the sale of 4 percent of energy firm Gas Natural, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Criteria is Gas Natural’s main shareholder, holding 34.4 percent of its share capital. It would use the proceeds of any sale to partly finance the purchase of a stake in oil major Repsol owned by its Caixabank unit, the source said.

The Gas Natural sale would raise around 900 million euros ($959 million) at Gas Natural’s current market value. The sale of other industrial stakes was also possible, the source said.

“Criteria can finance the Repsol acquisition through a bond or by selling part of its industrial stakes, including 4 percent of Gas Natural,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Criteria said earlier on Tuesday that it was issuing 1 billion euros of a new 7-year bond.

Criteria declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and Sonya Dowsett)