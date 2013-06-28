FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission more confident of gas following Azeri decision
June 28, 2013

EU Commission more confident of gas following Azeri decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger welcomed the selection of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to ship Azeri gas to the European Union on Friday, saying it would provide increased security of supply.

“We now have a new partner for gas, and I am confident that we will receive more gas in the future,” Oettinger said in a statement.

“Whether the system consists of two gas pipelines - TANAP and TAP - or one single pipeline as earlier projects had foreseen - does not make any difference in terms of energy security.”

The consortium developing Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field announced on Friday it had chosen TAP, which links to the TANAP route across Turkey, to ship natural gas to the European Union.

