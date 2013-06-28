FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria could receive gas from some Azeri fields - SOCAR
June 28, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

Austria could receive gas from some Azeri fields - SOCAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company SOCAR said on Friday that it sees a gas pipeline route to Austria as a “natural market” for gas from a number of Azeri fields.

It said that its gas exports will increase dramatically after the development of fields such as ACG Deep, Absheron, Umid and Shafag-Asiman.

“We see the pipeline route towards Austria as a natural market for this gas,” SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in a statement.

The Nabucco West pipeline, which was due to pump Azeri gas to Austria, on Friday lost its bid to transport Azeri gas from the Shah Deniz II field.

