CORRECTED-Gas flows into UK Teesside halted on Monday morning

(Corrects to clarify the system operator conducted valve testing, not BP, in first paragraph)

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Natural gas flows into Britain’s Teesside gas terminal were halted on Monday morning as the system operator conducted valve testing, but operations were expected to resume later on Monday, an industry source close to the matter said.

The source said the system operator was testing its shut down valves and that BP had been requested by the operator to stop exports to Teesside for the duration of the job, which was expected to last one to two hours.

“This is happening this morning. They have finished testing one of the valves and there are still two valves to go before exports resume,” the source said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)