FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Gas flows into UK Teesside halted on Monday morning
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 9, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Gas flows into UK Teesside halted on Monday morning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify the system operator conducted valve testing, not BP, in first paragraph)

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Natural gas flows into Britain’s Teesside gas terminal were halted on Monday morning as the system operator conducted valve testing, but operations were expected to resume later on Monday, an industry source close to the matter said.

The source said the system operator was testing its shut down valves and that BP had been requested by the operator to stop exports to Teesside for the duration of the job, which was expected to last one to two hours.

“This is happening this morning. They have finished testing one of the valves and there are still two valves to go before exports resume,” the source said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.