UPDATE 1-Gas flows from UK Teesside halted on Monday morning
#Energy
July 9, 2012

UPDATE 1-Gas flows from UK Teesside halted on Monday morning

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Natural gas flows through BP’s Teesside gas terminal in Britain were halted for around one hour on Monday morning as National Grid conducted valve testing at the terminal, the system operator said.

“We were testing valves at BP’s Teesside terminal for about one hour this morning,” a spokesman said.

Gas flow through the terminal fell to zero at around 0930 GMT on Monday, National Grid data showed, after BP was requested to stop exports from the terminal for the duration of the valve testing work, an industry source said.

The work was finished by 1045 GMT on Monday, National Grid said, and gas flows through the BP terminal were expected to resume soon after.

