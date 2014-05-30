FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkmenistan gets $2.5 bln in Japan, Korea loans for gas complex
May 30, 2014 / 9:13 AM / 3 years ago

Turkmenistan gets $2.5 bln in Japan, Korea loans for gas complex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASHGABAT, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan, holder of the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves, said on Friday it had secured a total of $2.5 billion in loans from Japan’s and South Korea’s export credit banks for construction of a gas chemical complex.

Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corp said this month that its consortium with three South Korean firms had been awarded a $3 billion contract for the complex in western Turkmenistan by state concern Turkmengas.

“The State Bank of Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan has struck a credit agreement for $700 million with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and another one worth $1.8 billion with Korea Eximbank for 10 years to finance construction of the plant in the Balkan region of the country,” said a government official, who declined to be identified.

Turkmengas will finance the rest of the contract.

The economy of Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, has grown at an annual rate exceeding 10 percent in recent years, owing mainly to rising natural gas exports to China via a pipeline launched at the end of 2009.

But the country also aspires to diversify the economy, investing billions of dollars in construction of plants to yield value-added oil and gas products.

Toyo’s partners in the consortium are Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co and LG International Corp.

The complex, to be built in the Turkmenbashi district near the Caspian Sea, will produce ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene from natural gas produced on the Caspian Sea shelf, Toyo said after winning the contract.

Facilities, to be completed in 2018, include a gas separation unit with capacity of 5 billion cubic metres per year, an ethylene production unit with capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year (tpy) and a polypropylene production unit with 80,000 tpy capacity. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dale Hudson)

