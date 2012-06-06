FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says Shtokman 2 and 3 will be LNG projects
June 6, 2012

Russia's Gazprom says Shtokman 2 and 3 will be LNG projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - The world’s top gas producer, Gazprom, said on Wednesday there is a “good chance” that all three phases of its Shtokman gas field development will be liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“Our decision to switch to 100 percent LNG is a reflection of the supply-demand balance in Europe,” Alexander Medvedev, deputy chairman of the company’s management committee, told reporters at a global gas conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The Russian gas giant has partnered with Statoil of Norway and Total of France. Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman, one of the world’s largest gas fields with reserves of 3.7 trillion cubic meters located 550 kilometers (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)

