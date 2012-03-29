FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GasLog prices IPO below range - underwriter
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-GasLog prices IPO below range - underwriter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas carrier operator GasLog Ltd priced its initial public offering at $14 a share, below its indicated range, an underwriter told Reuters on Thursday.

Monaco-based GasLog had said it expected to offer 23.5 million shares priced $16 to $18 apiece.

At the IPO price, the company raised $329 million from the offering. It had said it planned to use the proceeds from the offering to make installment payments on its eight new LNG carrier construction contracts.

LNG is one of the few profitable sectors in the shipping industry, in contrast with dry bulk and tanker markets, which continue to suffer from oversupply and funding difficulties.

GasLog has applied to have its common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GLOG” and is expected to start trading on Friday.

The company, which is controlled by Greek shipping magnate Peter G. Livanos, said it intends to pay a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share commencing in the fourth quarter of 2012.

GasLog posted a profit of $13.7 million in 2011. It had $66.5 million in revenue in the year, 99 percent of which came from one customer - BG Group.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and UBS are lead underwriters to the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.